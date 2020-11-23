Chandigarh wakes up to misty morning

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:32 IST

Residents woke up to a misty Monday morning in Chandigarh. According to India Meteorological Department officials, it is likely to continue in the coming days.

“Due to cloud cover and relatively high humidity in the morning, mist was seen in many parts of the city, especially around open areas and in the city’s periphery. However, there was no drop in visibility at the Sector-39 observatory.” said an IMD scientist.

The weatherman said that western disturbances will be active in the region and cloudy weather is likely to continue, due to which more mist may be seen in the coming days.

Fog and mist differ by how far you can see through them. Fog is when you can see less than 1,000 metre away, and if you can see further, it is called mist. Mist typically is quicker to dissipate and can rapidly disappear with even slight winds or sunlight.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 22.5°C on Sunday to 22.8°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 8.1°C to 9.6°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to stay around 23-24°C while minimum is likely to stay around 13°C.