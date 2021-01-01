Cleaning Buddha Nullah, banning plastic carry bags on Ludhiana MC’s agenda for 2021

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:57 IST

Cleaning the Buddha Nullah, speeding up development works and imposing a ban on plastic carry bags will be in the priorities of the civic body in 2021, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said.

He was attending the “Paath ceremony” organised at the MC’s Zone-D office on Friday where he encouraged staffers to involve the public and resolve their problems at the earliest.

“The state government is already working on a Rs 650-crore project to clean the nullah and the project is expected to commence at the ground level soon. The civic body is also involving residents by conducting awareness drives,” Sabharwal said.

The civic body has also been struggling to impose a complete ban on plastic carry bags since the state government banned them in 2016.

Sabharwal said that working on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a complete ban on use of plastic carry bags in the city will be imposed strictly from this year and residents will be apprised of the alternatives. Awareness drives will be conducted and hefty challans will be issued against violators.

Sabharwal said that apart from polluting the environment, plastic carry bags also choke the sewer system especially during monsoons.

“Completing the ongoing development works, especially those being taken up under Smart City Project, and taking up more development works as per the needs of residents is also a priority,” said Sabharwal.