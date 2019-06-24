Controversy over Kapurthala village imposing entry tax on commercial vehicles to generate revenue

In order to generate revenue, the panchayat of Nangal Lubana village in Kapurthala district has imposed an ‘entry tax’ on commercial vehicles and vendors who come to the village for trade purposes.

The panchayat has given a contract of Rs 50, 000 annually to a private operator, who can charge entry tax from vendors and other commercial vehicles. They have fixed the entry tax at Rs 50 for trucks, Rs 30 for tractor-trolley carrying sand or bricks, Rs 30 for two-wheelers, Rs 50 for four-wheelers, Rs 10 for cycle vendors and Rs 100 for DJ operators.

While talking to HT, sarpanch Ajmer Singh said the entry tax was imposed after taking feedback from villagers as this money will be utilised to repair roads and other development works.

“Overloaded trucks carrying sand and bricks cross the village and damage the roads. The panchayat invited bidders and allotted a contract to the highest bidder on May 30 this year,” he said.

Deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda said the matter came to light recently and he will fix the responsibility of concerned officials who have allowed the Nangal Lubana panchayat to impose an entry tax without an approval from the government. “The panchayat has the right to take decisions but government permission is important. The imposition of entry tax will not be allowed until the panchayat gets the government approval,” he said.

The sarpanch said, “The Panchayati Raj Act gives power to a panchayat to generate revenue from available sources in the village. Moreover, the district panchayat department is aware of the matter.”

“I have appeared before the district development and panchayat officer as well as block development and panchayat officer to submit the report. They have agreed to the imposition of entry tax and have not asked us to stop,” he added.

A villager Surinder Kaur said the state government, which is reeling under funds crunch, is not releasing funds to the panchayats and therefore this is a good initiative.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 11:20 IST