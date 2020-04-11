Covid-19: Chandigarh admn to hike pay of frontline health workers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 03:16 IST

The UT administration will increase the salaries of the frontline health workers as a token of gratitude for their service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes a day after the Haryana government announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Confirming the development, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, said, “We will be writing to the central government for considering an increase in the pay of the frontline health workers in the city.”

The quantum of the pay increase, Parida said, is yet to be finalised.

Chandigarh has so far recorded 19 positive cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Recently, an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh was also given to Chandigarh’s health workers involved in handling of Covid-19 cases at the PGIMER and GMCH-32, in case of loss of life due to the infection.

APPRAISALS FOR UT EMPLOYEES TO WAIT

Meanwhile, the UT administration extended the last date for filing of appraisal by UT employees by three months. Due to the lockdown imposed in the city in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the administration has decided to revise the timelines for writing the annual performance appraisal report (APAR) online (through e-HRMS Manav Sampada Portal) of Group A, B and C officials for the year 2019-2020, as a one-time measure.

The cadre controlling authority will generate APAR form online for the reporting officer by June 1 and the official will submit the form online to the reporting officer by June 30. Earlier this date was April 10. The reporting authority will have to submit APAR to the next higher authority by July 31. The reviewing authority will record its remarks and submit it online to the next higher authority by August 31. The accepting authority will have complete the appraisal process by September 30.