Covid-19 outbreak: 1,600 Punjab cops pulled out of security duty to maintain law and order

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:51 IST

With a view to maintaining law and order on the ground amid the ongoing lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab Police on Thursday withdrew nearly 1,300 personnel on security duty

The decision was taken on the directions of the chief minister to provide relief to nearly 44,500 police personnel performing field duties over several days.

In the first phase, security of district and sessions court judges, IAS officers, senior police officers, retired cops and bureaucrats and some politicians have been pulled out.

The personnel deployed with the MLAs, MPs and ministers have not been touched even as a government spokesperson claimed a significant number of men from chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s security were withdrawn to fight the Covid-19 threat, an official said.

Nearly 7,000 cops are still deployed to guard VIPs in Punjab.

Among the 161 persons, whose security was pruned, are former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal (2 of 30), Markfed chairman Amarjit Singh Samra (2 of 6), Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh (2 of 9), Punsup chairman Tejinder Bittu (2 of 6), Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu (2 of 4), former Congress ministers Avtar Singh Henry (2 of 4), Mohinder Singh Kay Pee (2 of 4), Hari Singh Zira (1 of 3); Akali leaders Jagmeet Singh Brar (2 of 4), Prem Singh Chandumajra (2 of 4), Adesh Partap Kairon (2 of 12), Charanjit Singh Atwal (2 of 8), Maheshinder Grewal (1 of 3), Sikander Singh Maluka (2 out of 4) and Surjit Singh Rakhra (2 out of 4).

Also on the list are Amritsar district and sessions judge Balwinder Singh (2 out 10), Patiala district and sessions judge Rajinder Aggarwal (2 of 10) and Fazilka Patiala district and sessions judge Tarsem Mangla (2 of 10).

Others are Jalandhar divisional commissioner B Purushartha (3 of 11), Patiala divisional commissioner Deepender Singh (3 of 10) and Pathankot deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira (1 of 11).

The retired civil and police officials whose security was pruned are Jasminder Singh, Sanjiv Gupta, Sarabjit Singh, Amarjit Singh Chahal, Lok Nath Angra, Paramjit Singh Gill and RP Mittal.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said further withdrawal would be made after evaluation of threat and through “graded reduction”. “More security personnel from district cadre and armed battalions will be withdrawn and put in reserve. Extensive mobilisation of the force has been planned in a phased manner,” he said.

The exercise has again exposed how certain people continue to enjoy police cover despite Amarinder-led government’s repeated claims about ending VIP culture in the state.

The list also has names of retired cops who have up to 10 gunmen.

BOX:

Retiring cops, home guards

get extension till May 31

Due to the rising Covid-19 threat, the department of home affairs gave extension till May 31to police personnel and home guards jawans who were slated to retire soon.

“These employees would not be eligible for any promotion or additional perks during the extension period,” the official notification read.