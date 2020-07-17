e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Delhi-based NGO donates 2,450 PPEs to frontline workers in Ludhiana

Delhi-based NGO donates 2,450 PPEs to frontline workers in Ludhiana

Donated supplies include 50 litre hand sanitisers, 5,000 units of three-ply masks; 30,000 hand gloves; 1,200 N95 masks, five intensive-care unit beds for Covid-19 designated hospitals, Covid-care centres

chandigarh Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
The supplies were handed over to Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and Ludhiana Smart City CEO Sanyam Aggarwal
The supplies were handed over to Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and Ludhiana Smart City CEO Sanyam Aggarwal(HT Photo )
         

The NGO, United Way Delhi, on Friday donated essential supplies to healthcare and sanitation workers, who are fighting the pandemic on the frontline in Ludhiana.

The donated supplies include 2,450 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, 50 litre hand sanitisers, 5,000 units of three-ply masks; 30,000 hand gloves; 1,200 N95 masks, five intensive-care unit beds, 200-litre disinfectant, 20 non-contact thermometers, 200-litre hand wash, 20 foot operated hand sanitiser dispensers for Covid-19 designated hospitals and Covid-care centres in Ludhiana.

The supplies were handed over to Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and Ludhiana Smart City CEO Sanyam Aggarwal. Punjab financial commissioner (revenue) Vishwajeet Khanna and Congress MLA Surinder Dawar connected through video-conference.

Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said it was also the community’s responsibility to take initiatives to defeat the Covid-19. “United Way Delhi’s contribution for the healthcare workers in Punjab is one step where we can see the organisation helping the community and aiding the government efforts. He urged other social organisations and NGOs to come forward and support the district administration in the fight against Covid-19.”

United Way Delhi board chair Kapil Kumria said the organisation hoped to cover all districts of Punjab.

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia public affairs, communications and sustainability vice-president Ishteyaque Amjad said, “We are humbled to collaborate with our partner United Way in providing support to the health and safety of the country’s frontline warriors. We are hopeful that with collective efforts and resilience, we will be able to steer ourselves out of these testing times.”

Essential supplies for hospitals and frontline workers are being donated in other cities, including Patiala, Amritsar, Faridkot and Ludhiana. It is being facilitated with support from the Coca-Cola Foundation under the aegis of CSR and sister chapter United Way Mumbai.

“With a surge in positive cases in the Punjab region, it is important that we safeguard our healthcare workers. We are committed to contribute in the efforts of the Punjab government to take all possible measures towards fighting COVID-19. We will continue to work relentlessly with government bodies and local institutions to support their basic needs during these times,” said Sachin Golwalkar, CEO, United Way Delhi.

top news
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
‘Visit home only when called’: Junior defence minister in note to officers
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In