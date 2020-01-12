Development of Arnauli distributary to be done at cost of ₹46 crore: Preneet

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:13 IST

Aiming to improve irrigation facilities in the rural areas, development work including concrete lining of Arnauli distributary, emerging from Bhakra’s Narwana branch canal, has begun at the cost of ₹46 crore, said Patiala member Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur, here on Sunday.

While interacting with a delegation of farmers from villages in the area, the Patiala MP said that with start of development work at the distributary, the long-pending demands of farmers in the area has been fulfilled.

The distributary will irrigate 5,535 hectare of additional land at 150 villages in Ghanaur and Sanaur constituencies.

She said that the first phase of the project, which is laying concrete lining till bridge number 34,700 of Arnauli distributary, has already begun. She added that the work on lining rest of the distributary will also be started soon.

The MP said that 176 cusecs of water was discharged from Arnauli distributary to irrigate 71,422 hectares of land. “But since the system was more than 60-year-old and had not been lined ever since, the distributary’s capacity of carrying water had reduced considerably,” she said.

“Consequently, farmers at the tail end of the Arnauli distributary were not getting adequate water for irrigation. Now, the project will help bring down cost of agricultural inputs for farmers and raise their income,” she said.

The MP said that another 16 cusecs of water from Arnauli distributary irrigation system will be given to public health department to provide clean drinking water to the residents.