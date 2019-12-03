e-paper
Dharamshala lawyers protest against HC decision

The association has been demanding scrapping of all the circuit courts and also set up a bench of state high court at Dharamshala

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The members of Kangra district bar association are up in arms against the state high court’s decision to hold sittings (circuit) of the family court at sub-division level.

The lawyers at district court complex have been abstaining from the work since November 27 and have decided to continue the boycott till December 5.

The high court had set up three family courts in Shimla, Mandi and Kangra, respectively, in February 2019.

It had issued a notification on November 23 directing principal judges of the three family courts to hold circuit sittings of the family courts at sub-divisional level in their respective districts.

Kangra district bar association president Tarun Sharma said holding of family court’s sittings at sub-division level will lead to loss of work for the members of the bar, which has over 350 practising members.

“The bar has already suffered due to setting up of circuit courts of district and session court and additional district and session courts at sub-divisional level three years ago and now the high court has set them for family courts as well,” said Sharma.

Sharma said the association has been demanding scrapping of all the circuit courts and also set up a bench of state high court at Dharamshala.

“We had submitted a representation to the state chief justice on November 27, but are yet to receive a response,” the bar president said.

“If our demands are not met till December 5, we will hold an emergency meeting on the next day to chalk out a strategy to intensify our protest. Till then lawyers will abstain from the work,” he added.

