DPS Jalandhar wins Basketball tourney.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 18:31 IST

Delhi Public School(DPS), Jalandhar, hosted the 2019 inter-DPS north zone basketball tournament from October 19 to 21.

A total of 12 teams from Amritsar, Jhakri, Jammu, Khanna, Chandigarh, Bathinda, Katra, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Manali, and Srinagar, including the host team, participated in the event.

The international Indian basketball player Amritpal Singh graced the opening ceremony.

The chief administrative officer, colonel(retd), AK Maini, and principal Ritu Kaul were also present.

Students of the host school presented a cultural programme. Special oaths were administered to all the coaches, refrees and the players, following which the tournament was declared open.

The tournament opened with a match between DPS Jalandhar and DPS Jhakri in which the host team defeated the latter. The other league matches were played between DPS Amritsar- DPS Srinagar, DPS Manali-DPS Gurdaspur, DPS Chandigarh-DPS Khanna, DPS Jalandhar –DPS Pathankot, DPS Amritsar- DPS Katra, DPS Chandigarh-DPS Bathinda, DPS Jammu- DPS Gurdaspur, DPS Jammu-DPS Manali, DPS Jhakri- DPS Pathankot, and DPS Pathankot- DPS Katra.

Four teams, namely, DPS Jalandhar, DPS Chandigarh, DPS Amritsar and DPS Jammu, made it to the semi-finals.

In the final match between DPS Jalandhar and DPS Amritsar, DPS Jalandhar won by 45-10.

DPS Chandigarh secured the third position.

The two top teams shall meet again in the nationals of the inter-DPS basketball tournament.

The three-day long tournament concluded with a closing ceremony on Monday. Brigadier Advitya Madaan was the chief guest.

Students of the host school presented a welcome song along with a dance performance.

Thereafter, the school mementos were given to all the teams and their coaches. The overall winners, DPS Jalandhar, the first runners- up, DPS Amritsar, and the second runners-up, DPS Chandigarh, were awarded certificates and trophies.

Prabhsimran Singh of DPS Jalandhar was declared the best player while Harpartap Singh of DPS Amritsar was declared the best shooter.

Brig Advitya Madaan advised the winners to stay humble. The closing ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:31 IST