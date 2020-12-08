Eight dead in Mohali, Chandigarh, 251 found positive for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:03 IST

As many as five people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali and three people died in Chandigarh on Tuesday, while Panchkula reported no casualty.

The tricity also reported 251 fresh Covid cases. Chandigarh led the daily case tally with 126 cases, followed by Mohali with 69 and Panchkula 56.

Chandigarh’s Covid toll rose to 296 with the death of a 66-year-old woman from Sector 50 and two men, aged 86 and 75, from Sector 37 and Sector 38, respectively

The city’s Covid count stands at 18,239, of which 921 patients are still infected and 16,981 have been discharged.

In Mohali, the total deaths reached 299 and the case tally 16,542.

Out of the 69 new cases, 59 were from Mohali city, five from Lalru, four from Dera Bassi and one from Dhakoli.

As many as 113 patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,228. Till now, 14,015 patients have been cured.

Civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said all five deceased had comorbidities and were admitted at different hospitals. They were cremated as per safety protocols, he added.

With 56 people testing positive, Panchkula’s case tally reached 9,236.

Among these, 531 cases are active, while 8,570 patients have recovered and 135 have died.

Most of Tuesday’s cases were from the city and 12 were reported from Amravati Enclave, Barwala, Bhaina Tibba, Fatehpur, Khatoli, Madanpur and Maheshpur.