e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Eight dead in Mohali, Chandigarh, 251 found positive for Covid-19

Eight dead in Mohali, Chandigarh, 251 found positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh led the daily case tally with 126 cases, followed by Mohali with 69 and Panchkula 56.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:03 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As many as five people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali and three people died in Chandigarh on Tuesday, while Panchkula reported no casualty.

The tricity also reported 251 fresh Covid cases. Chandigarh led the daily case tally with 126 cases, followed by Mohali with 69 and Panchkula 56.

Chandigarh’s Covid toll rose to 296 with the death of a 66-year-old woman from Sector 50 and two men, aged 86 and 75, from Sector 37 and Sector 38, respectively

The city’s Covid count stands at 18,239, of which 921 patients are still infected and 16,981 have been discharged.

In Mohali, the total deaths reached 299 and the case tally 16,542.

Out of the 69 new cases, 59 were from Mohali city, five from Lalru, four from Dera Bassi and one from Dhakoli.

As many as 113 patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,228. Till now, 14,015 patients have been cured.

Civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said all five deceased had comorbidities and were admitted at different hospitals. They were cremated as per safety protocols, he added.

With 56 people testing positive, Panchkula’s case tally reached 9,236.

Among these, 531 cases are active, while 8,570 patients have recovered and 135 have died.

Most of Tuesday’s cases were from the city and 12 were reported from Amravati Enclave, Barwala, Bhaina Tibba, Fatehpur, Khatoli, Madanpur and Maheshpur.

top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In