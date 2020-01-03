e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ex-MLA Rathi replaces Dhalia as INLD chief in Haryana

Ex-MLA Rathi replaces Dhalia as INLD chief in Haryana

INLD leader Abhay Chautala said Dhalia has been given the post of vice-president of the party’s national body.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former two-time legislator from Bahadurgarh, Nafe Singh Rathi, on Friday replaced Birbal Das Dhalia as the president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Haryana.

In a press release, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said Dhalia has been given the post of vice-president of the party’s national body.

Rathi, who was one of the loyalists of party supremo Om Prakash Chautala, had quit INLD after he was denied ticket and hopped over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. After being denied ticket from the BJP too, he had then fought as an independent candidate. He was later brought back to the INLD.

His appointment as INLD state chief replacing former bureaucrat Dhalia is being seen as an attempt of the INLD leadership to check party cadre from shifting to INLD’s splinter outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

While the INLD shrunk to just one MLA from 19 legislators, the JJP had bagged 10 MLAs in 2019 assembly elections.

Besides being an MLA and Bahadurgarh municipal council chairman, twice, Rathi was also president of the state’s former legislators’ association. He was also president of Indian style wrestling association.

The appointments that had been made by party supremo after consulting senior leaders were made with an aim to strengthen the party, Abhay added.

