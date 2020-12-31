Farm unions call for ‘total bandh’ in rural India on January 8

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:04 IST

Ten farmer unions from Punjab on Monday gave a call for complete bandh in rural India on January 8 to press for their demands for waiver of all loans and payment of minimum support price (MSP) as per the MS Swaminathan formula. Addressing a press conference, leaders of farmer organisation including Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda), Krantikari Kissan Union, AIKS, Jan Kissan Andolan and Kirti Kisaan Union, said that on the call of the All India Kissan Sangharash Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) supply of essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, food grain and fodder, etc from villages will be stopped to cities and urban areas.

They said a notice regarding the bandh would be sent to the President through the deputy commissioners on January 3. AIKSCC, an umbrella body of 250-odd farmer organisations from across the country, had announced the nationwide ‘Grameen Bharat Bandh’ last month for hiked MSP, implementation of effective crop insurance and Rs 10,000 monthly pension to all farmers above 60 years.

“We will make sure all means of transport come to a halt,” they said.

Those present included Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary, Jamhoori Kissan Union, Punjab; Bhupinder Singh Sambhar, president, AIKS (Ajoy Bhawan); Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, president, Kirti Kisaan Union; Ruldu Singh Mansa, president, Punjab Kissan Union; Inderjit Singh Kotbudha, president, Kissan Sangharash Committee; Nirvail Singh Daleke, general secretary, Azad Kissan Sangharsh Committee; Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary, BKU (Dakaunda); Dr Darshan Pal, state leader, Krantikari Kissan Union; and Gurbakhash Singh Barnala, convener, Jai Kissan Andolan.