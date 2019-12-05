e-paper
Fatehgarh Sahib youth booked for creating fake Instagram account of 15-yr-old

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The district police have booked a 19-year-old resident of Fatehgarh Sahib for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account of a 15-year-old girl and uploading her photos on it. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Pal Singh.

Cops said that the victim created a fake account on the victim’s name and started sending her messages and uploading her photos. The victim warned him not to do this, however, the accused continued to harass her.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Patiala police. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66-D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act at the Civil Lines police station.

