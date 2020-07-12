e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Find ways to educate students with no internet access: Capt to edu deptt

Find ways to educate students with no internet access: Capt to edu deptt

Said it is imperative to ensure equal educational opportunity and access for all students, including the poor and rural students.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh
         

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked the education department to work out ways to ensure delivery of education to students with no internet access.

“Given the Covid situation, which is preventing regular offline classes, it is imperative to ensure equal educational opportunity and access for all students, including the poor and rural students,” the CM said in response to a question during his #AskCaptain session on Facebook on Sunday.

“The education department is exploring ways and means to deal with the challenge of imparting education to those who do not have access to online systems,” he said, adding that the new processes would be put in place very soon to ensure that students do not suffer due to the prolonged suspension of physical classes.

In response to a question, Amarinder said his government had already filed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA), challenging the high court decision to allow private schools to charge fee even where no online classes are held.

On the issue of university and college exams for final-term students, the CM made it clear that he does not agree with the latest UGC guidelines making it mandatory for exams to be held by September.

“The UGC should leave it to the states to decide, given their ground realities,” he said, adding that he hoped the Prime Minister, to whom he had written on Saturday, would understand the state’s concern and intervene in the interest of the safety of students.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In