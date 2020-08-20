e-paper
Four cases of theft reported in last 48 hours in Chandigarh

Thefts were reported from different parts of the city

chandigarh Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four cases of thefts were reported from various parts of the city during the last 48 hours.

Mohit Sharma, owner of an eatery at Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh reported that unidentified persons stole a mobile phone, two cylinders, six vessels from his shop on the intervening night of August 18 and 19. The thieves reportedly entered the shop after breaking the locks of the main door. A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (whoever commits lurking house) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Industrial Area police station.

In a separate incident, Ganpat Lal Thakkar, owner of HPG Systems in Phase-2 reported that someone had stolen six bundles of electric wires, some tools and three cameras after breaking the window grill of his shop on the night intervening August 18 and 19. A case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered at Sector 31 police station.

Another theft was reported by Ashok Chandak of Sector 11, Chandigarh who reported the theft of his bicycle from the parking of Rose Garden, Sector-16, Chandigarh. A case was registered under section 379 of the IPC was registered at Sector 17 police station. While, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 28, Chandigarh, reported that an unknown person stole away the battery from his Zen car and four batteries of cars belonging to his neighbour on the intervening night of August 18 and 19. A case under Sections 379 of the IPC was registered at Sector 26 police station.

