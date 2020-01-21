Free battery-operated cart service to assist visitors at Sector 17 Plaza launched in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:43 IST

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday launched battery-operated carts at Sector 17 Plaza here.

The service of battery-operated carts is free of cost and priority will be given to the elderly and the differently abled. It will ferry them around the market area based on their need between 8am and 8pm.

These carts are enabled with GPS tracking, LED screens, speakers, magazine holder for information dissemination related to initiatives/important information by various government institutions.

As many as 10 carts have been made available under the Chandigarh Smart City Limited initiative.

MC commissioner-cum-CSCL chief KK Yadav said that the carts engaged in the service have safety features such as fire extinguisher, first-aid kit and speed governor to regulate the speed of the cart to less than 20kmph to ensure safety of pedestrians as well as those riding the cart.

Additionally, the project can be scaled up to serve the purpose of feeder from bus stop to important destinations. Furthermore, the same can be interlinked with CTU service through mobile-based applications.

Yadav said these carts are provided with a vision for encouraging public safety and security for the people, especially the elderly.

He said that the service will also provide seamless connectivity in the city centre of Sector 17 by substituting it with non-polluting and non-motorised public transport.

“Apart from ensuring comfort and convenience to the populace belonging to a certain demographic profile, it will also play a major role in enhancing the mobility at large in the city centre and a different experience for people visiting Sector 17,” he added.