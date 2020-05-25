e-paper
Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib sparkles in snow

No decision has been taken on opening the gates yet

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 13:47 IST
At Hemkund Dham, there is a deposition of 10 feet deep snow, which may pose a problem for the devotees to reach the worship place in the future, if the conditions do not improve.
Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district was seen covered under a thick blanket of snow on Sunday. The decision to open the Sikh shrine is yet to be taken in view of the Covid19-induced lockdown.

At present, the manager along with a few helpers are maintaining the gurudwara amid the lockdown.

Hemkunt Sahib is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh had meditated at the site.

