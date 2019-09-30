Guruvani: Principal of Adarsh Public School shares her challenges

chandigarh

Your most interesting moment as the principal of Adarsh Public School and biggest challenges?

To work in a school as the principal is a challenging job in itself. It was the biggest challenge to run a charitable institute with minimum funds and getting it affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education. Another challenge was to encourage the parents to educate their children, especially a girl child. The most interesting moment was when the first batch of Class 10 passed out with 100% marks in the board exams in 2018.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

God has gifted unique abilities and talents to each individual but it remains hidden until exposed. In order to uncover that talent and leadership qualities, different tasks and responsibilities are assigned to them depending on their interest and age level.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or average ?

It is the sole responsibility of the teacher to bring out the best in students. Any student can score well, provided he or she is given proper care and attention. I have come across students who did not show good results during their class performances but they scored well in the final exams. Hence, no child should be labelled as ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging substance abuse?

Students who don’t get proper love, care and healthy environment at home fall prey to substance abuse. They demand time and attention of their parents and teachers as well. At schools, they should be involved in fun-filled activities to make them stress free. Parents and teachers should get emotionally attached to them so that the students are able to share their feelings without any fear. Motivational lectures should be conducted in the schools so that they can develop self-control on themselves.

Initiative schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, math, humanities or research?

Students can be motivated through group activities and by performing experiments in the labs to enhance their interest in such subjects. When they try to complete a project by themselves, they learn better and become confident. Quiz competitions and logical games can be introduced to enhance analytical skills of the students.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or off beat avenues?

Most of the students start determining their career when they pass middle school. Still there are many who remain indecisive about it. Here, schools can play a significant role by arranging career counselling sessions or programmes for them. In our school, a proper record of student’s behaviour is maintained. Experts are invited to guide the students of classes 9 and 10 regarding their career objectives.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Teachers have a crucial role to play in the life of students. Teachers can assist the students to make decisions judiciously and tackle any problem in their way.

One school community out reach project that you are proud of?

Our school is a charitable institution run by Unit of Temple of Humanity Trust or Manavta Ka Mandir. It depicts that we are serving the humanity through this school. Out of 950 students, approximately 150 are getting free education here and 60 to 70% students belong to reserved categories.

Does your school have any unique programme for holistic development of students?

Holistic approaches in teaching develop the connectedness of mind, body and spirit. For that, we arrange regular yoga classes for the students. From time-to-time, meditation sessions are conducted for them by specialists. Apart from this, students actively participate in games and sports.

