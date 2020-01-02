e-paper
Haryana: Assembly special session to push for SC, ST quota bill

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Haryana Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Friday is likely to convene a special session of state assembly to pass a resolution ratifying the SC/ST quota bill for another 10 years.

Since both the Houses had passed the Constitution Amendment Bill last month to extend quota to SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years, the bill has now been sent to states for ratification by 50% of the assemblies before it comes into force.

Also, since the reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is due to end on January 25, 2020, the same has to be ratified by the states.

As the upcoming session– which could be one or two-day session— is going to be this year’s first, it will include the governor’s address. However, whether or not the House will have discussion on the governor’s address or it will undertake only the constitutional requirement to ratify the bill, will also be discussed at the cabinet meeting.

