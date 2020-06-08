Haryana logs new high of 496 cases in a day, 47% from Gurugram alone

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:04 IST

Twenty-one districts of Haryana — barring Charkhi Dadri — registered yet again an all-time high of 496 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 4,448.

According to the health bulletin, the state’s death toll also rose to 28 with four people succumbing to the infection in last 24 hours.

Three people battling Covid-19 died in Faridabad district, while one person died in Panipat.

Gurugram continued the trend of throwing grim figures as 230 fresh cases were recorded in this NCR district on Sunday, followed by 73 in Sonepat and 56 in Faridabad, the other two NCR hotspots.

At least 72% (359 cases) of new infections recorded in Haryana on Sunday came from Gurugram, Sonepat and Faridabad.

At least 25 cases each were reported in Rohtak and Narnaul. In Nuh, 17 cases were detected, while 15 people tested positive in Bhiwani and 11 in Panipat.

Among other districts, Karnal saw eight cases, followed by Ambala (7) Palwal, Panchkula and Fatehabad (5 each), Hisar (4), Rewari (3), Jhajjar (2), and Jind, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Kaithal (1 each).

VIJ HITS OUT AT KEJRIWAL

Health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said Haryana government will also treat Covid-19 patients of other states. He said Haryana will not be “harsh” like Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has announced to reserve the hospitals run by the Delhi government for locals only.

“We cannot deny treatment to anyone…who is from outside Haryana... We cannot be harsh like Kejriwal,” Vij said, pointing out that in past few days, many people had contacted him informing that they were not getting beds in the national capital.

Responding to a question, Vij said there was no community spread in any districts of the state.

Though the health bulletin only mentioned four deaths, a 70-year-old man from Rajound succumbed to virus at the Khanpur Kalan medical college. Kaithal chief medical officer Rakesh Sehl said the patient had gone to the hospital a few days ago for treatment. He was diabetic and was tested positive on June 4.

A 64-year-old woman from Sunshine County area admitted to Bhagat Phool Singh medical college also died of Covid-19. Sonepat DC Shyam Lal said she had tested positive on June 5.

Mahendergarh, meanwhile, witnessed 25 new cases as well.

165 NEW CASES EMERGE IN SONEPAT IN THREE DAYS

Emergence of 165 new Covid-19 cases in last three days has placed Sonepat on the list of worst-hit districts in Haryana after Gurugram and Faridabad.

The district’s tally climbed to 424 on Sunday. Sonepat civil surgeon BK Rajoura said most of the cases have been reported from Rai, Kundli and Ganaur areas. “The new patients are either Delhi-returnees or their contacts. Majority of the contacts of infected people who tested positive are asymptomatic,” he added.

The civil surgeon said they were prepared to tackle the sudden surge in cases and have facilities with total 820 beds ready for patients in various parts of the district.

“We will add 500 more beds by next week,” he added.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said, “We have decided to turn two hostels of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women into Covid healthcare centres. The health department has already constituted block-level teams for sampling.”