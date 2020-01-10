Haryana sees increase of 52 points in sex ratio

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:12 IST

Setting a new benchmark in male-female sex ratio, Haryana has witnessed an increase of 52 points in sex ratio at birth during the last five years.

As per the latest figures, the sex ratio of the state has increased from 871 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2014 to 923 girls in 2019. Interestingly, the increase is even higher than the target set by the government under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ guidelines, Rakesh Gupta, nodal officer of the program said on Friday.

Gupta said a total of about 5.18 lakh births were registered during 2019 which included 2.48 lakh females. He said majority districts which had a low sex ratio of below 900 for decades were now placed better with the sex ratio of more than 920. Panchkula and Ambala have attained the distinction of being more than 950 (963, 959 respectively), an ideal sex ratio at birth as per public health experts, he said.

He said Mahendragarh, which since a decade was known to have the lowest sex ratio, had also gained a massive jump of 172 points to reach 917 in 2019. In 2014, the sex ratio of the district was even less than 800 (745). He said in 2019, more than 2,500 girls were saved in Mahendragarh district because of the campaign.

Gupta said strict action was taken against female foeticide and several awareness programs were launched in all the districts. Apart from this, tightening the noose around illegal sex detection/sex selection centres as well as illegal abortion centres running in Haryana and the neighbouring states along with surprise inspections and sealing illegal centres has also helped.

In the last five years, more than 730 FIRs were registered including 185 in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and around 2,000 culprits were arrested in the crackdown against female foeticide, Gupta said.

As per civil registration system (CRS), district-wise sex ratio at birth up to December 2019 in Panchkula was 963, Ambala 959, Panipat 939, Jind 938, Yamunanagar 936, Hisar 932, Palwal 930, Kurukshetra 929, Fatehabad 922, Nuh 921, Faridabad 921, Sirsa 920, Kaithal 919, Rewari 919, Mahendergarh 917, Jhajjar 914, Sonipat 911, Rohtak 911, Gurugram 910, Karnal 908 and Bhiwani 894.