Home / Chandigarh / HC allows termination of 24-week pregnancy of Sangrur woman

HC allows termination of 24-week pregnancy of Sangrur woman

As per PGIMER medical board, the unborn child is afflicted with Down’s syndrome

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:39 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked PGIMER to terminate pregnancy of a 24-week pregnant woman from Sangrur district of Punjab.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to terminate pregnancy of a 24-week pregnant woman from Sangrur district of Punjab.

The direction came from the high court bench of justice Sudhir Mittal after the permanent medical board of PGIMER stated that the unborn child is afflicted with the Down’s syndrome. The abnormality is associated with severe physical and mental handicap and is not compatible with normal life, the board had stated, adding that the termination of pregnancy is possible without endangering the life of the mother.

The couple had approached the high court on April 22, with a plea seeking termination of pregnancy. Acting on the plea, the high court had sought opinion of the board.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. The court, however, took note of the recommendation, which it said is based upon internationally recognized medical guidelines, according to which, termination of pregnancy beyond 22 weeks can also be safely done.

The high court directed the PGIMER to admit the woman after taking all necessary precautions required in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and perform the procedure at the earliest. On the request of the woman’s counsel, the court also asked PGIMER to treat the case as one of a poor patient and give all assistance available for such patients.

