e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HSGMC writes to Khattar on separate accounts for Gurdwaras

HSGMC writes to Khattar on separate accounts for Gurdwaras

These gurdwaras include: Nada Sahib in Panchkula; Panjokhra Sahib and Manji Sahib in Ambala; Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in Jind; a Gurdwara Sahib in Thanesar and another in Yamunanagar

chandigarh Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a letter sent to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, the acting president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Didar Singh Nalvi has asked for compliance of Supreme Court orders of 2014 in which it had asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for opening separate bank accounts of gurdwaras that the committee manages in Haryana.

These gurdwaras include: Nada Sahib in Panchkula; Panjokhra Sahib and Manji Sahib in Ambala; Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in Jind; a Gurdwara Sahib in Thanesar and another in Yamunanagar. Nalvi claimed that the apex court order six years ago, SGPC had transferred at least Rs 70 crore from gurdwaras in Haryana to Punjab, exhibiting non-compliance of the order.

Referring to the annual budget for this fiscal, Nalvi said that for seven gurdwaras in Haryana, it is Rs 12 crore.

“Why is the donation reaching in cash and kind in gurdwaras of Haryana not being spend on the causes of the community within the state. If this is being spent elsewhere, the SGPC should justify it,” adding that Haryana government must make compliance of SC orders binding on the SGPC.

After the Haryana government passed an act for a separate gurdwara body for the state, the SGPC had moved the SC, which ordered status quo on a separate gurdwara body, however, asking for accounting of donations received in Haryana gurdwaras, separately.

top news
Herd immunity far away, Covid-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry
Herd immunity far away, Covid-19 vaccine only option: Health ministry
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Under house arrest from Aug 5, Supreme Court must question Centre: Soz
Under house arrest from Aug 5, Supreme Court must question Centre: Soz
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Shakuntala Devi review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little
Shakuntala Devi review: Vidya Balan film shows us a lot but says little
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Uttarakhand Congress MLA slips and falls into flooded rivulet, video goes viral
Covid update: Govt on herd immunity; Bengal extends flight ban; vaccine details
Covid update: Govt on herd immunity; Bengal extends flight ban; vaccine details
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In