ITBP retrieves body of missing villager in HP

chandigarh

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:09 IST

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village (11,000 feet) who had gone missing last month.

“After a month-long search operation, ITBP jawans have retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village (11,000 feet),” ITBP said in a release.

“He had come under a suddenly triggered wet avalanche on April 13, 2020,” it added.