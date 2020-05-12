e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ITBP retrieves body of missing villager in HP

ITBP retrieves body of missing villager in HP

After a month-long search operation, ITBP jawans retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 13:09 IST
ANI 
ANI 
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Victim had come under a suddenly triggered wet avalanche on April 13, 2020
Victim had come under a suddenly triggered wet avalanche on April 13, 2020(HT PHOTO )
         

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village (11,000 feet) who had gone missing last month.

“After a month-long search operation, ITBP jawans have retrieved the body of a villager who went missing from Bargul Village (11,000 feet),” ITBP said in a release.

“He had come under a suddenly triggered wet avalanche on April 13, 2020,” it added.

top news
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
Why German stuck at Delhi’s IGI airport turned down offer to go home
Why German stuck at Delhi’s IGI airport turned down offer to go home
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In