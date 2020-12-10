e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Items worth ₹5 lakh stolen from electronics shop

Items worth ₹5 lakh stolen from electronics shop

The owner of the shop said four burglars have been captured committing the crime in the CCTV cameras installed inside and at the entrance of the shop

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The owner of the electronics shop on Daba-Lohara Road in Ludhiana from where items worth ₹5 lakh were stolen on Thursday.
The owner of the electronics shop on Daba-Lohara Road in Ludhiana from where items worth ₹5 lakh were stolen on Thursday. (HT Photo)
         

A gang of burglars stole items worth Rs 5 lakh from an electronics shop on Daba-Lohara Road in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. The shop is located 100 metres away from the Daba police station.

The victim, Daljit Singh, the owner of Daljit Electronics Store, said the shop is located on the ground floor while he lives on the first floor of the same building.

On Thursday morning, he received a call from a neighbour, who informed him that the shutter of his shop was broken. He reached and found it ransacked.

Daljit added that in the CCTV cameras installed inside and at the entrance of the shop, four burglars have been captured committing the crime.

The victim said that two of them went inside and stole all the mobile phone, while the other two kept watch outside. They were inside for just five minutes, he said.

ASI Gurbakhshish Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered and police are trying to identify the accused.

top news
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
2 arrested for beating Dalit man to death for touching their food in MP
2 arrested for beating Dalit man to death for touching their food in MP
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In