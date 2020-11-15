e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Keen to open badminton academy in Himachal: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap

Keen to open badminton academy in Himachal: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap

Nehwal said players from North India go to Hyderabad and Bangalore for coaching

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
International badminton players Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap with Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday.
International badminton players Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap with Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo )
         

Renowned international-level badminton players Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap called-on Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday at the Raj Bhawan and said they wanted to open a badminton academy in Himachal Pradesh.

Nehwal said players from North India go to Hyderabad and Bangalore for coaching and should be able to avail international-level coaching in north India itself.

“Coaching is very important for playing on an international level and coaches should also be of the same level so that performance is maintained,” she said, adding that most players who did well nationally,were often unable to hold their own on international platforms.

Kashyap said many players went abroad to train at a high altitude while the same training could be provided in Himachal.

The governor honoured Nehwal and Kashyap with a Himachali cap and shawl and presented them with a picture of the Raj Bhawan as a memento. He said, “The youth of the state are very talented but do not get a good platform due to lack of facilities. Many players from Himachal are doing well internationally, but this number should be increased.”

Dattatreya said with the help of international players like them, the possibility of improving sports infrastructure in Himachal could be explored.

