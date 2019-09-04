Kotkhai custodial death: Accused IG was present at crime scene, testifies his driver

chandigarh

The court of Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday recorded statements of six new witnesses in the Kotkhai custodial death case, including that of the driver of accused inspector general of police Zahur H Zaidi.

Sanam Guru Negi told the CBI court that he was with Zaidi from July 11 to 13, 2017. He picked up Zaidi on July 11 and took him to the jungle where the body of rape victim (Gudiya) was lying. From there, he took him to a rest house where he spent the night. The next morning, he took Zaidi to Kotkhai police station and in the afternoon he was taken to Kotkhai PWD guest house.

As per an official, this revelation is important as in the last hearing, two villagers had alleged being illegally detained at the PWD guest house.

The driver also provided the log book of the official government vehicle used by Zaidi. “This proves that Zaidi was physically present at crucial points including the crime scene, Kotkhai police station and guest house, where the five accused in rape case were illegally detained,” said another official privy to the matter.

FIVE DOCTORS RECORD STATEMENTS

One of the five doctors who also recorded their statements, Dr Abhishek Asthul, posted at Kotkhai civil hospital, said SHO Rajinder had brought in Suraj’s body saying he had fallen unconscious after a scuffle in the barrack. Dr Asthul said Suraj had no pulse and was declared brought dead.

There were over 60 witnesses in the case and so far, statements of over 20 witnesses have been recorded. The matter is now listed for September 19.

After the custodial death of one of the accused, Suraj, in the Gudiya rape case, a trial was initiated in a CBI special court in Chandigarh, after it was transferred from the Supreme Court.

The nine accused include inspector general of police Zahur H Zaidi , SP DW Negi ,Theog DSP Manoj Joshi, former Kotkhai SHO Rajinder Singh, ASI Deep Chand (who was investigating the Kotkhai rape and murder case), head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal and Rafiq Ali and constable Ranjit Streta.

