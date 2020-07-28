Low-key I-Day events to be webcast, no large gathering in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:35 IST

Independence Day celebrations 2020 on August 15 will be organised in Mohali in a “befitting matter.” All Covid-19 guidelines issued by the ministries of health and home will be followed, said Aashika Jain, additional commissioner (general), on Tuesday.

No large congregations will be allowed and social distancing norms observed, with celebrations limited to hoisting the tricolour, march past, address by the chief guest, singing of the National Anthem and release of balloons.

Mission Fateh and corona warriors such as doctors, health and sanitation workers will be felicitated for their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.

Putting technology to use in the best possible manner, the events organised would be webcast in order to reach out to the public, Jain said.