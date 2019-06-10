Ludhiana teen stabs 27-year-old to death for tossing his turban: Police

A 19-year-old baptised Sikh stabbed a 27-year-old man to death with his ‘kirpan’ on Saturday night at Indira colony of Mullanpur Dakha of Ludhiana, after the victim allegedly flung off his turban over some issue, which is not known yet.

The victim was rushed to civil hospital Ludhiana where he died on Sunday.

The victim, Sandeep alias Gaggu of Indira Colony, was a truck driver. The accused Mani Singh alias Bheem, who resides in the same locality, has been arrested. The victim’s father Inderjit Singh said locals informed him about the incident following which he rushed Sandeep to government hospital Mullanpur, from where he was referred to civil hospital Ludhiana.

Dakha DSP Gurbans Singh Bains said, “Sandeep allegedly flung off Mani Singh’s turban. In a fit of rage Mani stabbed him with his kirpan.” The police registered a case against Mani Singh under Section 302 of IPC.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 10:09 IST