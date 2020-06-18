e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man's body found in Mohali's Dussehra Ground

Man’s body found in Mohali’s Dussehra Ground

The body, which has not been identified as yet, has been sent to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital for postmortem

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mohali: The body of a man aged around 50 years was found in the open Dussehra Ground at Phase 8 here on Friday.

The man was around 50 years old and appeared to have consumed alcohol, said inspector Rajnish Choudhary, Phase 8 Station House Officer.

The body, which has not been identified as yet, has been sent to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital for postmortem, he added.

