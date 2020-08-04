e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
Mohali DC reviews arrangements for state-level Independence Day function

Mohali DC reviews arrangements for state-level Independence Day function

No cultural programme involving school students will be organised, Dayalan said

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Girish Dayalan
Girish Dayalan
         

An on-site meeting to review arrangements for the state-level Independence Day celebration was held at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) Government College in Mohali on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan gave clear directions regarding non-involvement of students in the function.

The DC said the ceremonial part of the celebrations will be held in a befitting manner.

The Tricolour will be hoisted by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh followed by a march past by police contingents and address by the chief guest. However, no cultural programme involving school students will be organised, Dayalan said.

He also directed district education officers (primary and secondary) to ensure that no government or private school organises any celebrations on their campus involving students.

He ordered thorough sanitisation of the venue and asked officers concerned to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols.

Aashika Jain ADC (G), Kamal Kumar Garg, municipal commissioner, and other officers from civil and police administration were present on the occasion.

