Mohali MC to spend ₹14 cr to boost drinking water supply

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:52 IST

Finally, the municipal corporation of Mohali has decided to spend ₹13.9 crore for upgrading the drinking water supply to the city under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The general house meeting of the MC will be held on December 26, where the issue will be deliberated.

The Union government had launched the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) with an aim to provide basic civic amenities like drinking water supply, proper sewerage, urban transport and parks, so as to improve the quality of life for all, especially the poor and the disadvantaged. Under this, a majority of the funds are provided by the central government.

Under the AMRUT project, the Mohali municipal corporation will install water treatment plants as well as boost water system in different phases of Mohali. Apart from this, the money will be spent on repairing the existing plants.

The cost of ₹13.9 crore that will be incurred will be borne by the centre, state and the MC—50% of the expenditure will be contributed for by the central government, 30% will be borne by the state and only 20% will be MC’s expenditure.

GMADA ALLOCATES LAND FOR SLAUGHTER HOUSE

The house will also decide the site for setting up a slaughter house near the cremation ground in Sector 57, Mohali. GMADA had allocated 1.4 acre land opposite the cremation ground for the slaughter house.

MC received a grant of ₹3.32 crore from the ministry of food processing for the slaughter house. As per the guidelines of the central government, to ensure supply of doctor-approved hygienic meat to the public, a slaughterhouse is mandatory. Setting up of the slaughterhouse is being seen as a check on the functioning of illegal meat shops mushrooming in the district. Animals slaughtered at the slaughterhouse will be thoroughly tested and stamped by a qualified doctor before being sold to the public.