Mohali to get electronic and film city: MP Manish Tewari

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:46 IST

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Wednesday said Mohali city will get an Electronic and Film City, and the district administration had been asked to earmark land for it.

He said the project will create more employment opportunities.

Reviewing ongoing and upcoming projects of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in a meeting with district officials here at the District Administrative Complex, Tewari said Mohali city, which was meticulously planned and strategically situated in proximity to the international airport, was rapidly developing as the next big IT hub.

To attract attention of leading corporate houses, another feather should be added in the city’s cap by developing the Electronic and Film City, which will be on the pattern of Taiwan.

He asked the officials to ensure that all ongoing development works in the district were completed in a time-bound and result-oriented manner for the benefit of district residents.

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, Tewari also reviewed the ongoing works of all departments, especially municipal corporation, water supply and sanitation, rural development and horticulture.

He asked the officials to take possession of land for the National Centre of Excellence for Gaming and Animation, and check feasibility of bio fuel projects.

Batting for optimum utilisation of funds under government schemes, Tewari underlined the need for encouraging segregation of waste, and asked MC officials to make compost and electricity from the waste. He also stressed on the need to incentivise mushroom farming to root out the problem of paddy straw.

Punjab Large Industrial Development Board chairman Pawan Diwan, additional deputy commissioner (G) Sakshi Sawhney, additional deputy commissioner (D) Aashika Jain, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg, DSSO Ravinder Singh Rahi, DFO Gur Amanpreet Singh, DWO Sukhsagar Singh, Basketball Association of India general secretary Chander Mukhi Sharma and PPCC secretary Harpreet Singh Bunty were also present in the meeting.