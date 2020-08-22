More than 10,000 enroll for PU’s online digital marketing course

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:49 IST

The enrollments to Panjab University’s online course on digital marketing have crossed the 10,000-mark for July to November 2020 semester.

The course is available on MHRD’s SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform and there is no enrollment fee for this course. The online course is a teaching-learning pedagogy where learners will be exposed to various tools, platforms and techniques of digital marketing.

Dr Tejinderpal Singh, associate professor from University Business School is offering this course for the second time on the SWAYAM platform and the curriculum is based on the industry practices and standards. He said, “Anyone who wants to hone digital marketing skills may join this course.”

The course has 40 online modules spreading over three months and the final examination will be conducted by SWAYAM to certify successful learners. Last year, this course was ranked amongst top 15 online courses worldwide by the ClassCentral, a directory of online courses.