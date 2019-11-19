Muktsar pvt firms under-weigh paddy, face action by the department

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:56 IST

MUKTSAR Besides facing a decline in the yield of paddy crop, the farmers are also facing another problem — under-weighing of paddy bags by private firms.

Mandi Board officials claim that the problem is being tackled by routine checking and penalising the firms.

As per the official information, 21 firms in Muktsar have been fined Rs 18,000 for weighing less. While 15 firms have been slapped with a fine of Rs 22,500 for indulging in this malpractice in Faridkot district, action against 19 firms has been taken in Mansa district.

“The farmers in the state are already under serious economic crisis. This kind of malpractice is very unfortunate and has caused monetary losses to the farmers,” says Harpal Singh, a young farmer from Muktsar.

ABSENCE OF ELECTRONIC WEIGHING MACHINES

Lack of electronic weighing machines has aggravated the situation. Last year the government had issued the directive to install the electronic weighing machines, but it was not implemented.

Jagmohan Singh, a farmer, said, “A decline in the yield has also been witnessed this time. The farmers shouldn’t be looted. The government should install electronic weighing machines in mandis to help the farmers.”

OFFICIAL TAKE

Muktsar district Mandi Board officer Kulbir Singh Matta said, “We are keeping a strict vigil in the grain markets and are taking strict action against the firms which are indulging in the practice of under-weighing the crop. Our teams make routine visits. As many as 1,150 checkings have been conducted so far in the district. A total of 21 firms have been fined Rs 18,000. We are trying our best to save farmers from being fleeced by the private firms.”