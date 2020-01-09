e-paper
No move to scrap 13th month salary of cops, doctors’ NPA: Punjab finance minister

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday refuted speculations regarding scrapping of the 13th month salary given to personnel of Punjab Police and non-practicing allowance (NPA) of doctors in the state.

Responding to media queries after a meeting of the state council of ministers here, Manpreet said there was neither any proposal in this regard on the agenda nor was it being deliberated in the state government.

“Under the present Congress government, no one will lose any allowance. Their pay will be protected. I don’t know from where such rumours originate,” he said in response to criticism of the state government by the opposition.

Despite the finance minister’s clarification, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked chief minister Amarinder Singh to immediate direct the finance department not to implement its decision to stop the 13th month salary of police personnel.

“The SAD will fight this move tooth and nail. If the Congress government succeeds in implementing this anti-people step, we will reverse it immediately formation of an SAD- BJP government in the state,” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a statement.

Sukhbir said this facility was granted to police personnel in 1979 by then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and its withdrawal would adversely affect 80,000 police personnel and their families. He asked the CM to look into the functioning of the finance department and stop it from freezing development work.

