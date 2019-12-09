Non-payment of electricity bill: PSPCL snaps power of Patiala central jail

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:21 IST

Taking strict action against defaulters, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) snapped the power connection of Patiala central jail for not paying electricity bill to the tune of ₹1.60 crore.

Similar action was taken against two police stations — one at Civil Lines and other at Model Town. Both the stations owed ₹5 lakh and ₹1.30 lakh power bill, respectively, to the corporation.

PSPCL restored the connections in the evening after authorities concerned of all three institutions submitted written undertaking that they will clear the dues at the earliest.

PSPCL chief engineer (south zone) Rajinder Grover said that they had issued multiple notices to the Patiala central jail and the two police station to clear the pending dues. “But they failed to pay heed to the warnings. Following this, their power connections were snapped,” he said.

“However, taking note of the security issues at central jail, we restored their power connection. They have been directed to clear the dues at the earliest or face punitive action,” he said.

In an undertaking to the PSPCL, Patiala jail superintendent Bhupinder Singh Virk said that they have already written to the jails department on December 5, seeking a budget of ₹2.85 crore for committed expenditure.

“Once we receive the funds, the pending power bill will be cleared. We have requested the PSPCL to restore our power connection immediately to avoid any law and order issues as the jail houses dreaded gangsters and terrorists of the region,” the superintendent wrote in the undertaking.

Meanwhile, the power corporation has issued notice to Patiala deputy commissioner’s office to direct all departments to clear their pending electricity bills by December 10 or face action.

The departments of district food and civil supplies, regional transport office, programme office, public works department, deputy director, local government, revenue department, rural development and panchayats office, district security welfare department and others are in the list.