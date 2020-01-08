Now, Panjab University employees can use private airlines for official trips

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:35 IST

Now, Panjab University employees can use any airline while travelling for official purposes, as long as they are not utilising funds from the central government.

Earlier, it was mandatory for the employees to use only the national carrier Air India for official trips.

The decision was taken by the varsity’s board of finance in its meeting on Tuesday.

After reviewing the rules regarding official travel, the BoF decided that it will be compulsory for employees to travel by Air India only when central government funds are involved.

The change in rules was recommended by a committee constituted by the university in August last year. The varsity had even taken the clarification from the Union ministry of human resource development to review the Air India travel rules.

However, the condition regarding booking of air tickets either through the website or booking counter of the airline concerned or by government-approved agencies (Balmer and Lawrie, Ashoka Tour and Travels and IRCTC) will remain applicable. No reimbursement for air tickets will be allowed if the ticket is booked through any private agency or unauthorised travel agent.

The BoF has also approved that while claiming the leave travel concession (LTC), air travel through private airlines (economy class) will be permitted, with the rider that the reimbursement of air fare will be limited up to the Air India fare for equivalent class.

Board member Navdeep Goyal said: “There were some problems being faced by university employees while travelling in Air India flights because of the limited options. On certain routes, Air India has only one flight and that affected the travel for urgent purposes.”