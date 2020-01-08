e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Now, Panjab University employees can use private airlines for official trips

Now, Panjab University employees can use private airlines for official trips

Earlier, was mandatory to use only Air India for official travel, now the condition has been waived as long as central funds are not being used

chandigarh Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Now, Panjab University employees can use any airline while travelling for official purposes, as long as they are not utilising funds from the central government.

Earlier, it was mandatory for the employees to use only the national carrier Air India for official trips.

The decision was taken by the varsity’s board of finance in its meeting on Tuesday.

After reviewing the rules regarding official travel, the BoF decided that it will be compulsory for employees to travel by Air India only when central government funds are involved.

The change in rules was recommended by a committee constituted by the university in August last year. The varsity had even taken the clarification from the Union ministry of human resource development to review the Air India travel rules.

However, the condition regarding booking of air tickets either through the website or booking counter of the airline concerned or by government-approved agencies (Balmer and Lawrie, Ashoka Tour and Travels and IRCTC) will remain applicable. No reimbursement for air tickets will be allowed if the ticket is booked through any private agency or unauthorised travel agent.

The BoF has also approved that while claiming the leave travel concession (LTC), air travel through private airlines (economy class) will be permitted, with the rider that the reimbursement of air fare will be limited up to the Air India fare for equivalent class.

Board member Navdeep Goyal said: “There were some problems being faced by university employees while travelling in Air India flights because of the limited options. On certain routes, Air India has only one flight and that affected the travel for urgent purposes.”

tags
top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News