e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Nurses in Chandigarh tonsure heads over attacks on Covid-19 front-line workers

Nurses in Chandigarh tonsure heads over attacks on Covid-19 front-line workers

At the region’s tertiary care, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the nursing staff too found it ‘suffocating’ to hear the news of attacks

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

To protest against attacks on front-line workers by local residents amid the Covid-19 outbreak across India, around 10 nursing staff at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Employees State Insurance Corporation Model hospital tonsured their heads.

Gauri Shankar, a nursing staff at ESIC Model Hospital, said it was disturbing to see that the front-line workers were being attacked.

“Do healthcare professionals deserve this? No sane person will agree. We cannot be aggressive or mute spectators. We have to tell people that such incidences weaken our morale,” Shankar, who works at the flu clinic of the hospital, said.

In this hospital, four more health workers joined Shankar to protest against the ‘atrocities’. Around 50 nurses work in the hospital run by the Union ministry for labour and employment.

At the region’s tertiary care, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, the nursing staff too found it ‘suffocating’ to hear the news of attacks.

“While we at the front-line are fighting pandemic, health workers were targeted in Moradabad, Indore, Ramganj in Jaipur, and Hyderabad. Strict action should be taken against the guilty,” Satyaveer Dagur, one of the protesters from PGIMER, said.

“If miscreants cannot respect us, they should not pelt stones. We have sympathies with them who lose their near ones due to coronavirus, but they have no right to hit us. Same stands for the people who hit the survey teams working on ground,” Dagur said.

top news
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news