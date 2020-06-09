Offices in Jammu to close on June 26, reopen in Srinagar on July 6 as part of annual Darbar move

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:08 IST

Offices in Jammu will close on June 26 and reopen in Srinagar on July 6 as a part of the annual Darbar move as per an order of the administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

The department of information and public relations (DIPR) said, “Annual Darbar move offices will formally open at Srinagar for summer session from July 6, 2020. The civil secretariat will continue to function both at Jammu and Srinagar and the move employees shall work on ‘as is where is basis’.”

The summer session shall formally open at Srinagar on July 6 at 9.30 am, said the government order.

The offices observing a five-day week shall close in Jammu on June 26, after office hours and the offices observing a six-day week shall close on June 27 after office hours to facilitate the packing of records and equipment. The Jammu Secretariat, which shall reopen on July 1, will not be closed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police shall escort the convoy all along the route up to their respective destinations. They shall also make sure that the convoy is given precedence in crossing the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.