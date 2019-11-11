e-paper
Onion prices in Chandigarh touch ₹70 again, mandi authorities blame erratic supply

Fleet of trucks, which started from Nashik in Maharashtra, has yet to reach the city. As such, supply has run out quickly, driving up the prices.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:57 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Onion prices had come down to ₹50 and ₹45 on November 7 and 8, respectively.(HT PHOTO)
         

Onion prices soared to ₹70 per kg on Sunday after falling to ₹50 and ₹45 on November 7 and 8, respectively, the reason being erratic supply, said authorities in the city’s vegetable markets.

“The supply of onions has been extremely erratic and the prices reflect that. As soon as a couple of trucks reach the city the prices fall, as was observed around November 8. However, the entire fleet, which started from Nashik in Maharashtra, has yet to reach the city. So, supply has run out quickly, driving up the prices,” said Parlad Singh, president of the Apni Mandis Association.

PRICES HIGH IN NASHIK TOO

Truck drivers were also reluctant to go back to Nashik to pick up supplies as onion prices over there had increased, said KK Abrol, president of the Chandigarh Transport Association (CTA).

“Because of bad weather, the onion crop there was affected and prices have gone up. Our margins for transporting onion back to the city have fallen so many truck drivers are choosing not to go down to Maharashtra to transport onion,” added Abrol.

Meanwhile, officials of the Sector 26 vegetable market said that onions from Rajasthan were selling in the wholesale market for around ₹50 per kg.

“However, the quality of these onions is much poorer compared to the ones from Nashik, so they don’t find many takers.”

ADMN WATCHING SILENTLY

Chandigarh administration officials have said that no steps have been taken to control prices. “There is a problem with supply but it will be resolved in a few days,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Tomatoes also maintained a high of ₹50 per kg after selling for ₹30 last month even as Punjab mandi board officials pointed to irregularity of supply affecting prices.

“Supply from Himachal Pradesh has been erratic, and tomatoes get destroyed even when light rain occurs. The local crop of tomatoes will be in the market soon and will drive down prices,” they said.

Onion prices

Chandigarh News

Chandigarh News