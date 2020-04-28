Palampur MGNREGA labourer donates₹5,000 to CM’s Covid fund, gets a call from guv

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:05 IST

As the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, people from all walks of life have come forward and contributed to the battle against the virus.

While frontline warriors are risking their lives, common people are also doing their bit, be it feeding the needy, delivering medicine to the elderly or by donating generously for the cause irrespective of their economic conditions.

A heartwarming story has emerged from Bharmat village near Palampur town in Himachal Pradesh, where a MGNREGA worker donated ₹5,000 to the chief minister’s Covid Response Fund.

The donor, Vidya Devi, 58, also has an ailing husband to look after. Her two sons are stuck in other states due to the lockdown.

“I have been hearing stories about corona warriors and people selflessly working to help others,” said Devi, “Our desires are endless, but at this time of distress I just wanted to make a contribution to help the coronawarriors, who are fighting in the field,” she added.

She withdrew the ₹5,000 she had saved for a rainy day and walked at least 3km to reach the Palampur sub-divisional magistrate Dharmesh Ramotra.

The SDM, who was hearing people’s grievances, thought she had also come with some complaint.

He, however, was moved when Devi told him that she works as a MGNREGA labourer and wanted to contribute in the fight against the virus.

Given her humble background, the SDM urged her to donate a small token amount and keep rest of the money.

However, Devi told the officer that she wanted to donate all the money she had brought.

Her gesture did not go unnoticed, on Monday evening, she received a call from governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya who thanked Devi for her generosity and service to humanity.

The governor also sent her a pack of sanitisers and masks as a return gift. “The amount I donated was not much. I wanted to give more but it was all that I could manage,” Devi said.

Meanwhile, she expressed delight that the authorities recognised her contribution and the governor himself called her.

Former chief minister and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar, too, hailed Devi for her compassion. “She reminds me of Bindo Devi, who donated ₹11,000, she had saved by working as domestic help, for Vivekananda Hospital,” said Shanta.

Meanwhile, the Palampur SDM said Devi’s donation will inspire many others to contribute to the fight against Covid-19.

The SDM also handed her a commendation letter on behalf of the government.