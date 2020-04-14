Panjab University Campus Students Council president writes to chancellor opposing V-C’s claims of ‘smooth online teaching’

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:36 IST

A day after Panjab University vice-chancellor briefed the vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of the university, about the functioning of the varsity amid lockdown, PU Campus Student Council president opposed the V-C’s claims on online teaching.

The V-C in a letter to Naidu had said that the faculty was actively engaged in online teaching using various technologies. Chetan Chaudhary in his letter to the chancellor wrote, “The ground reality is different from what our vice-chancellor has assured you.”

He said, “The V-P of India held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with the V-Cs of five major universities, asking for a review regarding online teaching and exam schedule. Our VC assured him that things were going smoothly. The ground reality, however, is totally different because only a small fraction of teachers are taking online classes and that too, without any success because our university lacks the infrastructure to deliver virtual classes, and students are facing great difficulty.”

“That is why I personally wrote an email to the Vice-President and made him aware regarding the current teaching and examination scenario in our university,” he said.