e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University Campus Students Council president writes to chancellor opposing V-C’s claims of ‘smooth online teaching’

Panjab University Campus Students Council president writes to chancellor opposing V-C’s claims of ‘smooth online teaching’

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after Panjab University vice-chancellor briefed the vice-president of India Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chancellor of the university, about the functioning of the varsity amid lockdown, PU Campus Student Council president opposed the V-C’s claims on online teaching.

The V-C in a letter to Naidu had said that the faculty was actively engaged in online teaching using various technologies. Chetan Chaudhary in his letter to the chancellor wrote, “The ground reality is different from what our vice-chancellor has assured you.”

He said, “The V-P of India held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with the V-Cs of five major universities, asking for a review regarding online teaching and exam schedule. Our VC assured him that things were going smoothly. The ground reality, however, is totally different because only a small fraction of teachers are taking online classes and that too, without any success because our university lacks the infrastructure to deliver virtual classes, and students are facing great difficulty.”

“That is why I personally wrote an email to the Vice-President and made him aware regarding the current teaching and examination scenario in our university,” he said.

top news
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
‘You’re safe in my state, don’t worry’: Thackeray assures migrant workers
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Covid-19: Delhi adds 8 more containment zones, total 55; complete list here
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hot spots declared in Bengaluru
Covid-19 LIVE: 38 hot spots declared in Bengaluru
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
BCCI tells franchises IPL ‘postponed indefinitely’ but no official word yet
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news