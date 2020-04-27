e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology

Panjab University organises international webinar on advancements in biotechnology

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar inaugurated the webinar that brought together researchers from different universities, institutes and industries

chandigarh Updated: Apr 27, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Participants from across the world, including USA, Europe and Taiwan and from 19 states of India participated in the webinar
The department of biotechnology, Panjab University, organised an international webinar on ‘Recent advances in biotechnology’, on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar inaugurated the webinar that brought together researchers from different universities, institutes and industries to share their knowledge in their respective fields.

Chairperson of department of biotechnology, Kashmir Singh, said, “Participants from across the world, including USA, Europe and Taiwan and from 19 states of India participated in the webinar.”

Dr Gaurav Raikhy from Louisiana State University and Health Centre, USA, explained how they have developed 3D skin models for testing of infections from viruses.

Dr Ashutosh Pandey from National Institute of Plant Genome research, New Delhi, spoke on genetic manipulation of important medicinal pathways in plants, to improve productivity of select compounds, especially in banana and tomato, to improve nutritional quality of commercial crops.

PK Pati from Guru Nanak Dev Univeristy, Amritsar, spoke on herbal medicines and said while looking for possible ways to curb the spread of Covid-19, study of genome of organisms is essential.

