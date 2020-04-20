e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students seek fee concession for EWS candidates amid Covid-19 lockdown

Panjab University students seek fee concession for EWS candidates amid Covid-19 lockdown

In an online petition, around 500 students have asked the PU administration to either give relief to such candidates or else give them some concession

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The move comes days after the students sought hostel fee waiver from the university.
The move comes days after the students sought hostel fee waiver from the university.(HT)
         

Days after demanding hostel fee waiver in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Panjab University (PU) students have urged the varsity authorities not to charge fee from the students of economically weaker section (EWS).

In an online petition, around 500 students have asked the PU administration to either give relief or concession to such candidates. “Nearly 50% students in the university belong to poor and middle classes of the society. As these students do not receive any scholarship, it’ll become stressful for them to pay their fee,” the letter read. The students also said, “Due to the lockdown, there’s no work, no pay and no surety of the jobs too.”

‘VARSITY TO TAKE A CALL LATER’

National Students Union of India (NSUI) president of PU, Nikhil Narmeta, said, “The coronavirus crisis will have a long-term impact on the varsity students financially as most of them belong to middle class and the source of their family income is shut. This will create problem for the students after the university reopens as they will not be in a position to pay their fee.” “The university authorities have replied positively, saying that they will look into the issue once the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

PU advisory committee chairman Navdeep Goyal said, “Right now, we are tackling the day-to-day issues faced by the students. We can decide on this once the university starts functioning again.”

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, PU administration had suspended classwork on March 15.

top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news