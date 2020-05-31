Parents protest against fee collection by schools in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:48 IST

Parents staged protests on Saturday outside St Kabir High School, Sector 26, and St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, against the collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests were witnessed outside two private schools in the city on Friday as well.

In the last one week, over eight such protests have been held by parents.

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees due to loss of jobs. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association said, “Due to the UT administration’s negligence and greed of the school managements, parents have been forced to come out on the roads.”

GS Bakshi, administrator of St Kabir High School, said, “I am aware that parents have been financially affected by the pandemic. However, some parents are misusing the Covid situation. They have probably been mislead or misinformed. We made it clear that if any parent has a problem, they can discuss the situation with us. The approach of pressurising the school management by staging protests will not work. We will follow the rules laid down by the UT administration and expect parents to do the same.”

Monica Chawala, principal of St Joseph’s School, could not be reached for comments.