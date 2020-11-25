e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Passport forgery: Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim protection from arrest to 2 Afghan Sikhs

Passport forgery: Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim protection from arrest to 2 Afghan Sikhs

The HC bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while seeking response from the government by February 24, ordered that in the event of arrest, they be released on interim bail upon submission of surety to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted interim protection from arrest to two Afghan Sikhs booked by Haryana police in an alleged case of forgery of passports.

The HC bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while seeking response from the government by February 24, ordered that in the event of arrest, they be released on interim bail upon submission of surety to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

The petitioners, a 26-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, had approached the HC after an FIR was registered under the Passport Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act at Tohana in Fatehabad on August 20.

Their counsel, Arshdeep Singh Kler, had told the court that they were the victims of the fraud played by the main accused arrested earlier. They got defrauded by agents to get them citizenship in India and that their family was living in the country for 30 years now. The main accused in the scam are allegedly one Deepak Puri and Monu Sachdeva, against whom allegations are that by taking money from various persons, they had tried to get the passport by giving fake documents. These two were not even named in the FIR, Kler had told the court.

top news
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
Watch: India sends Pakistani prisoners back via Attari-Wagah border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In