Passport forgery: Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim protection from arrest to 2 Afghan Sikhs

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:15 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted interim protection from arrest to two Afghan Sikhs booked by Haryana police in an alleged case of forgery of passports.

The HC bench of justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while seeking response from the government by February 24, ordered that in the event of arrest, they be released on interim bail upon submission of surety to the satisfaction of the investigating officer.

The petitioners, a 26-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, had approached the HC after an FIR was registered under the Passport Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act at Tohana in Fatehabad on August 20.

Their counsel, Arshdeep Singh Kler, had told the court that they were the victims of the fraud played by the main accused arrested earlier. They got defrauded by agents to get them citizenship in India and that their family was living in the country for 30 years now. The main accused in the scam are allegedly one Deepak Puri and Monu Sachdeva, against whom allegations are that by taking money from various persons, they had tried to get the passport by giving fake documents. These two were not even named in the FIR, Kler had told the court.