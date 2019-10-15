Patiala woman arrested for faking minor son’s kidnapping, extortion bid

chandigarh

The kidnapping incident of a 12-year-old boy turned out to be fake as police have found the child within 24 hours of his disappearance, here on Tuesday. Police discovered that the boy was hidden by his mother and elder brother.

The mother of the child had planed to blackmail a village resident with kidnapping charges of her child. Police have registered a case against the mother and arrested her.

Earlier, police had registered a case kidnapping case against unknown persons and launched a search operation for the child. The child was later found hidden at a temple.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, a resident of Shekhpura. The case has been registered under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the victim, identified as Bunty Gir, and his elder brother Balwinder Gir had gone to an acquaintance’s house on a motorcycle in the village on late Sunday night.

The woman had earlier told police that Balwinder Gir, the elder brother of the victim, returned home but Bunty didn’t. “Balwinder said that Major Singh, a resident of the same village, had harassed the two brothers. He told managed to flee but Bunty could not make it,” she had said.

Following her statement, police had lodged a kidnapping complaint, and cops had launched a search operation in the area. During the search, the cops found the child from the temple at the village.

The child told police that on Sunday night, he had returned home few hours after Major harassed them. First he went to the fields and then had returned home. However, when he returned home, his mother asked him to hide at the temple and tell people that he was kidnapped by Major.

The SSP said that Amarjeet Kaur revealed that after registration of the kidnapping case the child had returned home.

As the case of kidnapping was already registered, the woman was planning to blackmail Major and extort money.

