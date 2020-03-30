e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Payment of school fees deferred in Chandigarh schools

Payment of school fees deferred in Chandigarh schools

Strict action will be taken against schools found doing otherwise. Fees already paid will, however, not be refunded.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In a major relief to students during the Covid-19 crisis, payment of tuition fee for the 2020-21 session has been deferred in government and private schools. The dates to pay the fees will be announced later, according to a decision taken by the UT education department on Sunday.

Strict action will be taken against schools found doing otherwise. Fees already paid will, however, not be refunded.

More than 2.5 lakh students in over 120 government schools and more than 77 private recognised schools in Chandigarh will be benefitted by the decision.

MID-DAY MEAL ALLOWANCE TO STUDENT ACCOUNTS

In another statement, the Chandigarh administration said 55,000 eligible students of Classes 1 to 8 of government schools will get their food security allowance through direct benefit transfer for the 10 working days of March.

Out of the ₹31.78 lakh sanctioned for this purpose, a primary class student will get ₹47.30 while upper primary students will get ₹70.85 per day.

RESULTS ONLINE ON MARCH 31

The department also decided to declare results of Classes 1 to 8 in government schools online on March 31. Details will also be texted to parents and students via WhatsApp.

Results of Classes 9 and 11, however, will be declared after government schools reopen after the lockdown, the education department clarified.

