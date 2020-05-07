Police launches STOP portal to monitor people entering SBS Nagar

chandigarh

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:44 IST

The district police on Thursday launched the online portal, STOP (Surveillance of Travellers’ Online Portal) Covid-19 on Thursday to monitor people entering Punjab and its districts to ensure they are medically checked and their details maintained on one platform.

Senior superintendent of police, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Alka Meena said the portal will help the police keep an eye on persons with travel history from other states or districts.

On how the system will work, she said the medical team at checkpoints will check travellers and details of each person will be filed through the portal. Fourteen inter-district checkpoints where this portal has been made functional with the help of tabs will maintain data on the entrants, Meena added.

As details of all entrants will be available on one platform, authorities will then be able to screen or quarantine every entrant in their districts.

Since the inter-state movement of people has increased, it is important to ensure that no person goes unchecked and is examined and quarantined appropriately to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district, said deputy superintendent of police and nodal officer for Covid-19, Deepika Singh.

Superintendent of police (detective) Wazir Singh Khaira said that this initiative will enable documentation work and surveillance by the police.